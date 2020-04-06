XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and DEx.top. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $8,552.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.21 or 0.04617632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DDEX, KuCoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitMart and DEx.top.

