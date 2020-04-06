Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of Yext worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,768,765 shares in the company, valued at $57,775,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $38,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 218,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,907 shares of company stock worth $2,229,259. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $8.83 on Monday. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

