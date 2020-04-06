YOU COIN Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

