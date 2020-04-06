Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. 86 Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Youdao in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Youdao in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

DAO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,633. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youdao stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 822,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.74% of Youdao at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

