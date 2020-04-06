Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $63.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,226,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,988,903,000 after purchasing an additional 604,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 21,040,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

