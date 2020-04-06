Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $5.95 on Monday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,539. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 362,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $168,800,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

