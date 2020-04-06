Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

