Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.12). Option Care Health posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $720.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Option Care Health stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $8.00 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

