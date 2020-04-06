Zacks: Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce $692.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.06 million and the highest is $700.80 million. PerkinElmer reported sales of $648.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $5,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

