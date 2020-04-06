Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.74. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Saia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.93.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

