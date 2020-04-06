Zacks: Analysts Set $9.00 Target Price for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RF Industries an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other RF Industries news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $174,140.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,879 shares of company stock worth $269,474. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in RF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.87. 38,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.75.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. RF Industries’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.