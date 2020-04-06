Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $17.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.72 million to $19.15 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $4.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 269.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $122.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.64 million to $130.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $274.95 million, with estimates ranging from $211.09 million to $344.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

CRON stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

