Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report sales of $259.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $280.90 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $276.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $113.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.61. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

