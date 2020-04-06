Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at $65,094,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,475,027. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,704. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

