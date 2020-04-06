Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will announce $116.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $116.80 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $457.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $490.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $491.65 million, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $537.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million.

AMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE AMK opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $124,564.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $100,631.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,179,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,609.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 304,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.