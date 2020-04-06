Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce sales of $136.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.10 million and the lowest is $134.70 million. Banner reported sales of $134.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $538.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $545.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $551.43 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $583.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Banner by 411.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Banner by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.