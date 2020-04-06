Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.04 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

