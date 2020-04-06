Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.00 Price Target for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

USAP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.63. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,527. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

