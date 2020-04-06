Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.25 Target Price for YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given YayYo an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on YayYo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

NASDAQ YAYO traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.10. 73,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20. YayYo has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

