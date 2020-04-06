Zacks: China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Given $25.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. China Online Education Group’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Online Education Group an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COE shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COE traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,246. The firm has a market cap of $587.84 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of -0.79. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

