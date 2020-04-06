Zacks: Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Columbia Financial an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Also, Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $128,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $449,231. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 282,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 142,475 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 120,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 316,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

