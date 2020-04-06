Zacks: DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DEAC opened at $12.25 on Monday. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92.

About DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

