Zacks: Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Fluent’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,443. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Fluent’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

