Zacks: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ HCAP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a current ratio of 15.63.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $59,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $56,854.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.