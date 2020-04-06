Zacks: Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Natus Medical an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

