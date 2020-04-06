Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 12 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORC. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO G Hunter Iv Haas purchased 25,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

ORC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. 36,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $153.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.92%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.