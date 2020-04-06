Zacks: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 471,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.05. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,366.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

