Zacks: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Town Sports International an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CLUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

CLUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. 107,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Town Sports International has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $4.62.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Town Sports International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

