Zacks: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $37.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Sidoti began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.20. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,560. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,839.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transcat by 22.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Transcat by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $1,460,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Transcat by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Transcat by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.