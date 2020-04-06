Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given $10.10 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,199,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

VIOT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,566. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $323.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

