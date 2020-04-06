Zacks: XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Given $16.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $16.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XPEL an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.44. 1,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. XPEL has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in XPEL by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

