Zayedcoin (ZYD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded up 128.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $6,730.94 and $16.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net.

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

