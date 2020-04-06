ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Hits $135,431.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $135,431.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00509475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00107489 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00083758 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.