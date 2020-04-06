Zcoin Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $34.71 million and $35.10 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00049674 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Koinex, Cryptopia and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,101.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.02189040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.03434223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00599127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00811048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00075133 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00507928 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,838,593 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, Koinex, QBTC, Bittrex, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, TDAX, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

