ZCore Market Capitalization Hits $218,465.21 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. ZCore has a total market cap of $218,465.21 and $14,768.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $5.60 and $51.55. In the last week, ZCore has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,153,174 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

