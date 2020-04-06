Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0007

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 87.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a total market cap of $9,223.58 and approximately $391.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004531 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,822,657 coins and its circulating supply is 12,822,657 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

