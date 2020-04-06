Zeepin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. Zeepin has a total market cap of $300,632.16 and $876.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.02572947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00202906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

