ZelCash Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005090 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

