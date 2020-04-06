Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $196,295.80 and approximately $53.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.02623833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00207661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00053949 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

