ZEON (ZEON) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $28,745.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.02581710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00204440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,295,253,821 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

