Zero Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $110,433.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00514569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00109386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002269 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

