Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $83,102.80 and approximately $4,593.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.04 or 0.03482178 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00752592 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000600 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,437,730 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.