Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,801.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $188,191.65 and approximately $26,801.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.02633734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205889 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

