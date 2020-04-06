ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $47,056.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.04583315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037488 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010813 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

