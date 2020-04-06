Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $47.12 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $47.12 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Tokenomy, OKEx and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.02601944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00206734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,321,131,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,029,664,301 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, Binance, Bitbns, Korbit, BiteBTC, DEx.top, Coinhub, BitMart, UEX, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Upbit, OOOBTC, OKEx, IDEX, BitForex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, DDEX, FCoin, AirSwap, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Coinone, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Tokenomy and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

