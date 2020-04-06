Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $25.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $51.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. 280,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

