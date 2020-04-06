Zipper (ZIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $937,429.65

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $937,429.65 and approximately $159,238.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin and IDCM. In the last week, Zipper has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037548 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

