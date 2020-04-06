ZMINE (ZMN) Achieves Market Cap of $69,157.38

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $69,157.38 and approximately $41.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00067294 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00366207 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000926 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00045033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009442 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012816 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

