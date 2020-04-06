ZPER (ZPR) Trading 40.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 87.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $620,270.28 and approximately $15,210.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Allbit, Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

