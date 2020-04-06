ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $5.30 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00014414 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $76,433.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.02594942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00206061 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

